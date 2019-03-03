City offices in Philadelphia are open Monday after snow hits region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Officials say city offices in Philadelphia will be open on Monday, March 4, 2019, after another round of winter weather hit the region.
Due to the winter storm, SEPTA Regional Rail Trains will operate on a modified schedule. (Read more).
Trash and recycling collections are on a regular schedule. Sanitation crews will be working throughout the snow event; however, delays are expected as trucks navigate through the inclement weather.
The Streets Department urges residents to follow these simple tips for snow and ice management:
Have shovels and de-icing supplies ready
Salt steps and sidewalks early to prevent sticking
Prepare a pathway at least 3 feet wide within six hours of the end of the storm
Pile snow on the sidewalk along the curb line. Shoveling snow into the street hinders plowing efforts and it is illegal.
Due to the winter weather, a Code Blue is in effect to protect people experiencing homelessness. Call Homeless Outreach at (215) 232-1984 if you see someone who needs shelter. Also during a Code Blue, City ordinance requires all dogs to be either indoors, or have access to shelter that meets certain requirements.
The Philadelphia Water Department's customer contact center (215) 685-6300 will be open on Monday for normal hours (8am - 5pm). Residents are encouraged to shovel snow from the fronts of fire hydrants and storm drains on their block to allow snow melt to drain to the city sewer system.
The Philly 311 Contact Center will be open on Monday for normal hours (8am - 8pm) to take calls for non-emergencies. The walk-in Center at City Hall (Room 167) will be open normal business hours. Requests for salting and plowing will not be taken during the storm. Once the storm has moved on, the City will announce when such requests will be taken.
