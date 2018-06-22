BUSINESS

Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device sold at Target and other stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Class action lawsuit filed against company for potty training device (KTRK)

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the maker of a potting training device sold at Target and other stores.

The suit alleges that at least 15 toddlers were cut while using the Wee-Pod Basix potty ring.

The lawsuit alleges the potty training device was designed in such a way that it cuts the genitals of young children.

One couple has joined more than a dozen families as part of that class action lawsuit describing what happened to their son when they tried lifting him off the potty.

"There was blood, skin everywhere," the parents said.

The family's attorney said corrections to the device have been made, but there are 500,000 of the defective devices still being sold.

Prince Lionhart issued a statement saying that the company disagrees with the claims and will wait for a jury to decide.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfamilysafetychild injuredu.s. & world
BUSINESS
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Computer software, health care industries topped Philly job openings last month
PepsiCo buys SodaStream for $3.2 billion
Tiffany's flagship store to undergo renovations
Take a peek at these 4 new businesses in Fishtown
More Business
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News