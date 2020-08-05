Coronavirus

Clorox wipes shortage: CEO says scarcity will last into 2021

OAKLAND, California -- The struggle to find disinfecting wipes in stores during the coronavirus pandemic doesn't seem like it will end any time soon.

The head of Clorox told Reuters the company is out of wipes and probably won't have any more until next year.

RELATED: A professional cleaner gives best tips to clean and disinfect your home and office

CEO Benno Dorer said the company has been unable to keep up with a six-fold increase in demand.

ABC News business reporter Rebecca Jarvis said part of the problem stems from supply chain issues in China, where disinfectant ingredients and containers are made.

VIDEO: Cleanliness may provide 'false hope' when combating COVID-19, doctor says
EMBED More News Videos

It seems there is more of a focus on sanitation and wiping down surfaces as opposed to other ways people can effectively combat COVID-19. Doctors say physically distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask are behaviors we should be focusing on.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessoaklandcoronavirusnationalcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicchinacovid 19 pandemicconsumercovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbath productscloroxkitchen productsu.s. & worldconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
'Miracle' COVID patient out of hospital after 132-day battle
US nears 5 million coronavirus cases
Student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school
Chicago graphic designer creates Dr. Fauci trading cards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado leaves path of destruction in South Jersey
Tow truck driver helps rescue woman from flooded Belmont Ave.
2 kids rescued from second-story window during storm
Evacuations underway due to flooding in SW Philly
Powerful winds rip steeple off church in Ocean City
Pa. State Police searching for man missing in Ridley Creek area
Berks County not spared from Isaias
Show More
Names of 2 more suspects in boy's shooting death announced
Doylestown Hospital, nearby day care damaged; 6 hurt
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Several people rescued after road floods in Chadds Ford
How to keep food safe during a power outage
More TOP STORIES News