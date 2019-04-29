Companies testing cameras to gauge customer mood, buying habits

Next time you're at the supermarket or drug store, know that cameras might be watching.These cameras aren't meant to catch people stealing, but to gauge your mood and what you may be looking to buy.Companies like Kroger and WalMart are testing cameras that try to do things like guess your age, gender, even your mood as you walk by and peruse products.The intent is to use that information to show you targeted, real-time ads on in-store video screens.Tech companies are pitching this to retailers as a better way to compete with online rivals such as Amazon which already has all kinds of customer information.Of course, privacy experts have some serious concerns.