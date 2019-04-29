Business

Companies testing cameras to gauge customer mood, buying habits

Next time you're at the supermarket or drug store, know that cameras might be watching.

These cameras aren't meant to catch people stealing, but to gauge your mood and what you may be looking to buy.

Companies like Kroger and WalMart are testing cameras that try to do things like guess your age, gender, even your mood as you walk by and peruse products.

The intent is to use that information to show you targeted, real-time ads on in-store video screens.

Tech companies are pitching this to retailers as a better way to compete with online rivals such as Amazon which already has all kinds of customer information.

Of course, privacy experts have some serious concerns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbig talkerswalmartshopping
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News