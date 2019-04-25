Business

Company offers fake vacation photos for your social media accounts

You've heard of stay-cations, but how about fake-cations?

A business called 'Fake a Vacation' is allowing people to do just that.

The Nebraska-based company will super-impose pictures of you on backdrops of Hawaii, the Grand Canyon and other popular places.

Officials with 'Fake a Vacation' say their clients stage their jaunts partly because they want to have travel pictures on Facebook and Instagram, and others do it because they had to cancel their actual vacations at the last minute.

While it might seem silly, it is somewhat of a trend.

A study by travel website Jetcost surveyed more than 4,000 people, about 10 percent of whom admitted to putting fake travel pictures on social media.
