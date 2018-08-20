Computer software, health care industries topped Philly job openings last month

Considering a career move, or just want to stay informed about how national industrial trends--like the shifting landscape among manufacturing, services, and tech--are playing out locally?
Service industries like health care, restaurants, and retail are hiring large numbers of new employees in Philadelphia, with each industry among the top five in total openings posted on jobs site Glassdoor this month. However, a technology-based industry, computer software, topped the list.
Many of the city's top industries reflect national trends, while one is unique to the area. Of the five industries seeking the most workers, computer software, health care, recruiting, and retail were in the top five nationwide. Restaurants ranked fourth in Philly, but only sixth across the U.S.
If you're a registered nurse, you should be seeing plenty of opportunities for hiring and advancement in Philly. RNs represented the position most in demand on the hiring market last month, with retail representatives, sales associates, pharmacy technicians, and shift managers filling out the top five most job openings by occupation.
By industry, the rankings differ when considering which companies offer the best places to work, according to Glassdoor data. Manufacturing and service industries all fell below the top five when looking at overall employee ratings for companies hiring in Philadelphia last month, but the tech industry is performing well based on employee satisfaction. Among employers hiring in the city last month, those in computer software and IT have some of the highest overall ratings.
When it comes to how employees rate their employers across industries, Philadelphians diverge from patterns in other parts of the country, according to Glassdoor's data. Companies with the highest employee ratings in the U.S. appear in real estate, accounting and law, internet tech, computer software, and recruiting. Companies in only one of those industries--computer software and hardware--are also rated highest among those recruiting this month in Philadelphia.
Among highly rated companies with new job listings last month, employees gave Philadelphia-based consulting firms an average overall rating of 4.31 out of five stars in the city; local computer software and hardware companies earn an average rating of 4.20 stars, media and publishing houses an average rating of 4.13 stars, and information technology companies 4.01 stars.
Interested in scoring a new position in an industry with lots of opportunities or stellar employee satisfaction ratings? Companies in the following industries are looking for workers with a variety of skills.
Computer software and hardware companies like Uber, RELX Group, and Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engage are hiring large numbers of software engineers, account executives, and product managers. And IT companies like PeopleNTech, Turnberry Solutions, and Avanade are currently looking for business analysts, software engineers, and software developers.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Computer software, health care industries topped Philly job openings last month
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories