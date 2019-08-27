Business

Contigo recalling 5.7 million kids water bottles after choking hazard discovered

Millions of Contigo kids water bottles are being recalled because they pose a choking risk.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles' clear silicone spout can detach, presenting a choking hazard to children.

Contigo has received 149 reports of the spouts detaching and 18 reports of spouts being found in children's mouths.

About 5.7 million bottles are being recalled. The affected models have a black spout base and a black spout cover.

The products were sold at Costco, Walmart and Target from April 2018 through June 2019.

If you bought one of the bottles, the commission says you should stop using them immediately and keep them out of reach of children. You can call Contigo at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go to the company's website for more information.
