store closing

CVS closings 46 stores including Wilmington location

EMBED <>More Videos

Wilmington CVS among 46 stores closing. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 3, 2019.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- CVS has announced it is closing 46 of its drugstores across the U.S., including one location in Wilmington, Delaware.

The company decided to close the stores it called underperforming following its earnings report.

The location in Wilmington is on North Maryland Avenue, according to USA Today which released the list of store closings.

Some of the stores have already shut their doors.

There is word on how many employees will be affected by this move.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscvsstore closingu.s. & worlddel. news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORE CLOSING
Pier 1 Imports closing up to 45 more stores
Bed Bath & Beyond to close about 40 stores
West Philadelphia ShopRite closes, cites soda tax
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after home invasion in Northern Liberties
A tour inside Darknet, a growing playground for criminals
Tire slasher damages nearly a dozen cars in Philadelphia
Former Pa. Special Olympics coach charged with raping player
Philly hero honored with wheelchair after barbershop shooting
Fmr. Eagles QB Nick Foles puts NJ home on the market
Show More
Embiid brings 'theatrics,' dominates Gasol in win
Wentz, Hoskins, van Riemsdyk ring bell before Game 3
Look: World Champions replica ring for Rollins Retirement Night
Florida teens stranded in ocean rescued by 'Amen' boat
Off-duty officer rescues woman from burning car
More TOP STORIES News