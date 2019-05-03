WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- CVS has announced it is closing 46 of its drugstores across the U.S., including one location in Wilmington, Delaware.
The company decided to close the stores it called underperforming following its earnings report.
The location in Wilmington is on North Maryland Avenue, according to USA Today which released the list of store closings.
Some of the stores have already shut their doors.
There is word on how many employees will be affected by this move.
CVS closings 46 stores including Wilmington location
STORE CLOSING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More