CVS targeting Amazon shoppers with its own delivery service

CVS is targeting millennials with a membership program, similar to Amazon's.

The pharmacy chain says it's expanding its CarePass membership nationwide.

It lets customers get pharmacy products delivered for free, including prescription drugs.

The service costs $5 a month and includes coupons and discounts on CVS branded items.

CVS says the CarePass program is already successful in select areas.
