Delaware County YMCA's reopen fitness centers and pools

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "All I wanted in life was- get a haircut and get back to the gym," exclaimed Anthony Diciccio of Drexel Hill.So it's been a big few days for Diciccio.The haircut came first, now he's back in the gym, as Community YMCA of Eastern Delaware County opened their fitness centers and pools on Monday including those in their Lansdowne location."I was just on the treadmill, and I like ran my life out. It felt like the accumulation of those three months or whatever went down on the thing," said a gleeful Ryan Losier of Drexel Hill.Brian Davis of Lansdowne added, "I'm just so happy to be back- so I'll take a mask- you know what I mean- they want to do the plastic covering- I don't care. I just want to get back into the gym."Temperature checks are performed at the doors. Staff and members must wear masks in common areas and upon entry.Right now, it's first-come, first serve.Michael Ranck, Community YMCA President and CEO explained, "We've spaced all our equipment. We put in the maximum capacity at 50%. We've retrained our staEquipment is cleaned sanitized by staff.Members are each assigned a spray bottle of cleaning solution when they arrive to wipe down their equipment.Ranck emphasized that they're taking a deliberate approach to reopening to make sure they get it right."It's really about us respecting their health. They're respecting our staff's health, and in general we're all respecting our community's health," Ranck said.The Y did hold exercise classes on Zoom during the closure, and they hope to add some in-person classes soon.