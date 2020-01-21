air travel

Delta to hand out $1.6 billion in profit-sharing bonuses to employees

ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines employees have a hefty bonus coming their way.

The Atlanta-based airline announced last week that $1.6 billion will soon be distributed to 90,000 employees as part of the company's profit-sharing program. For those who are eligible, that bonus will amount to 16.6% of their salary, or approximately two months of pay, according to a CNN report.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said it marks the highest profit-sharing in the company's history and the sixth consecutive year of $1 billion or more in profit-sharing.

On LinkedIn, Bastian praised the company's employees, writing, "Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all the credit."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessair travelairline industryairlinedelta
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
JetBlue increases fee for checking bags
Delta plane slides off taxiway in Missouri
TSA officials stop 71 guns at Pennsylvania airports
Biometric screenings coming to Philadelphia airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged after teen's body found in Philly basement
Philly dog fighting to survive after being shot protecting owner
Waze promises fix after casino-goers directed to NJ wilderness
AccuWeather: Coldest Night So Far This Year
Bensalem police investigating soccer fields damaged by ATVs
Teen viciously beaten, phone stolen in Feltonville attack
Worker killed in industrial accident at New Jersey plant
Show More
Philly teachers' union taking legal action over asbestos issue
Volunteers Honor MLK Day By Giving Back to the Community
4 injured, including 2 year old child, in Holmesburg fire
Man stabbed during violent home invasion in South Philadelphia
Pizza delivery driver receives $2,020 tip from YouTube star
More TOP STORIES News