Disabled Pennsylvania Walmart greeter gets gift of mobility

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- He was in danger of losing his job, but a central Pennsylvania Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy is now able to keep working.
A company, Quantum Rehab, has stepped in with a wheelchair to help him out.
Adam Catlin was told last month that in order to keep his job at the store in Monroe Township, Snyder County he would have to perform tasks that would be difficult with cerebral palsy.
He says the wheelchair will open up a whole new world for him. He will be able to reach for things now and greet people at eye level.
"He walks well, but he doesn't walk very well. We see that one leg dragging, and we just know this would be a good opportunity for him to get places without using a lot of energy to get there," Michael Dicello, a rehab product specialist at Quantum Rehab in Duryea, told WNEP-TV.
Catlin starts his new position as self-checkout host later this month - and has a special trip slated for later this year.
"I'm going to Disney World in September, so I'm going to take it there and cruise at Disney," he said.
The chair is customized for Adam, right down to the color -- orange for his favorite baseball team, the Baltimore Orioles.
