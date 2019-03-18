Business

Disabled Pennsylvania Walmart greeter gets gift of mobility

EMBED <>More Videos

Disabled Pennsylvania Walmart greeter gets gift of mobility. Sarah Bloomquist has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on March 17, 2019.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Walmart worker in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania received a gift from his fellow employees to make his life a little easier while making others smile.

Adam Catlin is the daily greeter at the Walmart in Monroe Township.

He has cerebral palsy and uses a walker while working.

His colleagues noticed his limited his mobility, so they all stepped in and purchased him a new power wheelchair with the help of donations.

The power wheelchair is customized especially for Adam, even down to the color.

Orange is his favorite, after the Baltimore Orioles baseball team.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businesscerebral palsywalmart
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
Firefighters pull man from burning Roxborough home
Sixers clinch playoff spot with win over Milwaukee
Police searching for missing woman with autism
Center City store employee allegedly groped by homeless man
Body of woman found in Lehigh County canal
2 shot at alleged speakeasy in Frankford
Show More
No Powerball winner; jackpot jumps to $550M
Selection Sunday: Villanova seeded No. 6, Temple seeded No. 11
Police seek woman in relation to Nordstrom thefts
Heavy fire damages home in Collingdale
3-year-old mosque attack victim mourned: 'It's been really tough'
More TOP STORIES News