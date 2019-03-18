CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Walmart worker in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania received a gift from his fellow employees to make his life a little easier while making others smile.
Adam Catlin is the daily greeter at the Walmart in Monroe Township.
He has cerebral palsy and uses a walker while working.
His colleagues noticed his limited his mobility, so they all stepped in and purchased him a new power wheelchair with the help of donations.
The power wheelchair is customized especially for Adam, even down to the color.
Orange is his favorite, after the Baltimore Orioles baseball team.
Disabled Pennsylvania Walmart greeter gets gift of mobility
TOP STORIES
Show More