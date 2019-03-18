Disabled Pennsylvania Walmart greeter gets gift of mobility

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Walmart worker in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania received a gift from his fellow employees to make his life a little easier while making others smile.Adam Catlin is the daily greeter at the Walmart in Monroe Township.He has cerebral palsy and uses a walker while working.His colleagues noticed his limited his mobility, so they all stepped in and purchased him a new power wheelchair with the help of donations.The power wheelchair is customized especially for Adam, even down to the color.Orange is his favorite, after the Baltimore Orioles baseball team.