BUSINESS
Disney and Verizon Reach Distribution Agreement
WPVI
Sunday, December 30, 2018 05:22PM
Philadelphia (WPVI) --
Verizon and The Walt Disney Company have reached a broad-based distribution agreement. Details will be released in the coming days.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
