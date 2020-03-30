Coronavirus

Dollar General offers 10 percent discount for first responders, National Guardsmen, medical workers during COVID-19 pandemic

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. -- Dollar General has announced a discount for first responders, activated National Guardsmen and medical personnel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who qualify include physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, firefighters and Guardsmen. Customers can show their badge or ID to receive the discount. The 10 percent discount begins on Monday and goes through April 30 with the possibility for extending the offer depending on the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

RELATED: Colorado dog delivers groceries to neighbor in need during COVID-19 stay-at-home-order

The discount is not valid toward the purchase of gift cards, all phone cards, prepaid Visa cards, prepaid wireless handsets, lottery tickets, Rug Doctor rentals, tobacco and alcoholic beverages.

"At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO, in a written statement. "To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals' tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount."

Dollar General previously announced it is hiring up to 50,000 new employees by the end of April.

RELATED: Instacart employees plan nationwide strike as demand for grocery delivery soars amid coronavirus outbreak

Dollar General falls under an essential business during North Carolina's stay-at-home order since it sells groceries and medicine.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnational guardbusinesscoronavirusmilitaryhealth careu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: How would hospitals decide who to treat first?
Sesame Street enlists Elmo, Cookie Monster on hand washing
Stopping the stress of working from home
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly COVID-19 cases hit 890; SEPTA announces reduced schedule
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Delaware mandates 14-day quarantine for those coming from out of state
Man shot, killed while riding Market-Frankford line
Gov. Wolf requests major disaster declaration from President Trump
NJ asks for more ventilators as COVID-19 cases climb to more than 13,000
Stopping the stress of working from home
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Mainly Dry Today
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
Instacart employees plan strike amid coronavirus outbreak
Gritty's tips on self-quarantining, favorite meals, hygiene and how to stay connected
Taco Bell to offer free 'Doritos Locos' tacos in US on March 31
More TOP STORIES News