Dunkin' opens 1st drive-thru only location in Philadelphia area

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Getting your coffee on the go is about to get even easier.Dunkin' is opening its first drive-thru only restaurant in our area on Thursday.The new location is located at 194 North DuPont Highway in New Castle, Delaware.The Dunkin' has a dual drive-thru for cars with one fast lane dedicated to mobile orders. It also has a walk-up window.In celebration of the opening, customers at the new location can get a free medium hot or iced coffee Thursday only.It will then cost 99 cents starting Friday through Thursday, March 25.The Dunkin' restaurant will hold a grand opening celebration on Friday, April 2.The 970 square-foot Dunkin' will employ approximately 14 people and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.