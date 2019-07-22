Business

Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement

Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission and others over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people.

The proposed settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, if approved by the federal district court Northern District of Georgia, will provide up to $425 million in monetary relief to consumers, a $100 million civil money penalty, and other relief. The bureau coordinated its investigation with the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from across the U.S.

The announcement Monday confirms a report by The Wall Street Journal that the credit reporting agency had reached a deal with the U.S.

The breach was one of the largest affecting people's private information. Atlanta-based Equifax did not notice the attack for more than six weeks.

The compromised data included also included birth dates, addresses, driver license numbers and credit card numbers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssecurity breachsocietyu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stolen school bus at scene of police-involved shooting on bridge
AccuWeather: Strong Storms, Flooding Downpours Today
Philadelphia refinery files for bankruptcy after explosion and fire
Man murdered while walking dog in Strawberry Mansion
Explosive device damages Chinese take-out restaurant
School threatens to place kids in foster care over unpaid lunch money
Falling tree damages moving vehicle in Cheltenham Twp.
Show More
Yoga summer program teaches mindfulness in South Jersey
Residents return to NJ senior center after air conditioning failure
Police: Man found stabbed to death inside Philly apartment
Child injured after lightning struck in Bethlehem, Pa.
Man speaks out after climbing 19-story building during fire
More TOP STORIES News