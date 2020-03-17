Coronavirus: Feds to send checks; states change unemployment benefits

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5977164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5990944" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Are pregnant women at increased risk for the coronavirus? Is it still okay to go to events like the theater or on a cruise? Here's what you should do.

Thousands of workers are now eligible for unemployment due to the coronavirus outbreak and states are making changes and accommodations to expedite benefits.Plus, the feds have announced a plan to send cash to Americans right now.U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said, "We're looking at sending checks to Americans immediately."The announcement came from the White House Tuesday in hopes of stimulating the economy and helping workers whose jobs have been disrupted.Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin did not specify a dollar amount but some lawmakers have discussed direct cash payments of $1000 per American. Mnuchin said, "Americans need cash now and the President wants to get cash now and I mean now - in the next two weeks."Secretary Mnuchin also announced that payments owed to the IRS will be deferred interest-free and penalty-free for 90 days. All you have to do is file your taxes. You'll automatically not get charged interest and penalties."On the state level, unemployment compensation offices are being pounded by a wave of applications.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said, "We saw a record number of unemployment insurance applications - or so-called UI applications Monday, so many in fact that the state system crashed." Fortunately, the New Jersey system is back up and running.Pennsylvania has made some changes to unemployment compensation. Previously there was a "waiting week," meaning you weren't eligible for benefits during your first week of unemployment. That waiting week has been suspended.Work search and work registration requirements are also temporarily waived, which means you are not required to prove you applied or searched for a new job to maintain your unemployment benefits.