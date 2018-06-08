BUSINESS

Find pasture-raised meats and groceries at new Primal Supply Meats in South Philly

Photo: Chels C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Primal Supply Meats has opened its doors in South Philly with locally sourced, pasture-raised meats. Located at 1538 E. Passyunk Ave. in Passyunk Square, the shop stocks a full selection of fresh meat, as well as produce, cheese, bread and pantry goods.

The supplier -- helmed by butcher Heather Marold Thomason -- started as a subscription service for home cooks and a wholesaler for professional kitchens. Today, its brick-and-mortar shop offers custom cuts, housemade sausages, local produce, artisan grocery items and much more.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Toki W., who reviewed the new spot on June 4, wrote, "The store is impeccably clean and well-staffed. There's a wide selection of meat, and I've been told there's much more than what's in the display case. The strip steak I got was definitely something to write home about."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Primal Supply Meats is open from noon-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Computer software, health care industries topped Philly job openings last month
PepsiCo buys SodaStream for $3.2 billion
Tiffany's flagship store to undergo renovations
Take a peek at these 4 new businesses in Fishtown
More Business
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News