Business

Fired Garrett Popcorn Shops employee accused of stealing secret popcorn recipes, lawsuit alleges

By Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO -- Chicago's famous Garrett Popcorn Shops filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against a former employee who allegedly stole 5,400 files from the company before getting fired.

The former employee, Aisha Putnam, was the director of research and development for four years at the iconic Chicago chain. She was one of three people who had access to their private files.

The company said the recipes were guarded so closely, a thumb print verification is required to access them.

Putnam signed a non-compete as well as a confidentiality agreement.

After Putnam left the company, she signed a document saying that she deleted all of the information in her possession, but refused forensic review of her electronic devices.

EMBED More News Videos

Garrett Popcorn Shops let us "pop" into the kitchen for a behind the scenes look at how this delicious Chicago treat is made.



The information she sent herself included product processes distribution agreements, supplier information, and pricing.

The lawsuit alleges that she took with her a USB containing 5,400 files containing the vast amount of information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopsnackssnack foodfoodlawsuitu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News