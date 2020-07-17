First Black female chef at Spruce Street Harbor Park offers sweets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's smelling amazing at the Spruce Street Harbor Park where you can now try one of these tasty French toast bites by the first Black female chef at the popular tourist destination.There's a whole lot of sweetness cooking up at Spruce Street Harbor Park along Christopher Columbus Boulevard."We started in an outdoor open-air market, so we're made for this from preparation to packaging, we make sure that everything is nice and bite-size. We give you your utensils, it's hand held so you can enjoy it while you walk around," Entrepreneur Charisse McGill said.Chef Charisse McGill speaks to your sweet tooth, French toast bites, French toast milkshakes and even bacon on a stick.As the owner of French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods, she's excited to sell these treats as the park's first-ever Black female chef."It's humbling and I feel like I have a great responsibility to do a great job here," said McGill. "So I can open doors for more black women chefs and black chefs, in general, to get in these spaces that are top tourist attractions in Philadelphia."This new venture is a much needed bright spot while trying to keep business going during the COVID-19 pandemic, and just learning that seven months of events and festivals are canceled."This opportunity on Spruce Street with more events being canceled it just came at a great time and we're adhering to all social distance practices here," she said.McGill lives for making customers smile...and also leaving you with a bite of inspiration"My why is just to make a difference and be impactful and trailblaze a path for people to come behind me," said McGill.You can come down and try McGill's treats all summer. She's at Spruce Street Harbor Park seven days a week.