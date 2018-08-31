Food and fitness: 3 new spots to check out in Graduate Hospital

Martabak Ok
1801 Washington Ave.
Photo: Martabak Ok/Yelp
Martabak Ok is a quick-service spot selling the Indonesian sweet and savory street food it is named for, which is comparable to a thick, stuffed pancake.
Martabak Ok's sweet versions generally start by melting cheese onto the batter, then adding peanut flavor, and finishing it with chocolate sprinkles, Nutella, Oreo or another indulgent topping. The savory martabak includes beef and chicken options, which are paired with mozzarella cheese, sweet corn, pizza sauce and more.
Coffee dominates the drinks menu, including espresso mixed with everything from milk and palm sugar to sugar, tonic water and lemon.
It's still early days for Martabak Ok, which has just one review on Yelp.
Yelper Patricia L., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 8, wrote, "Best martabak I've ever tried in Philly. I just came back from Indonesia and it feels like I never left, because this martabak tastes just like home. And although I got to try it when it wasn't fresh, the flavor was still amazing."
Martabak Ok is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
L'anima
1001 S. 17th St.
Photo: Justine C./Yelp
L'anima is an Italian spot, offering Roman-style dishes in a sleek setting with a patio.
It comes courtesy of chef Gianluca Demontis and Rosemarie Tran, Eater Philadelphia reports, the same couple behind popular Italian eateries Melograno and Fraschetta.
On the menu, expect to see an assortment of antipasti, primi and secondi courses with offerings like porchetta, fried gulf shrimp and cured tuna served with oven-roasted tomato, buffalo mozzarella, pickled red onion, caper and mayonnaise. Desserts include tiramisu and gelato. (You can view the full menu here.)
Wine is not served, but feel free to bring your own.
Yelpers are excited about L'anima, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on the site.
Neil R., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 8, wrote, "Great space, great service, incredible food. We'll be back. And get dessert. And bring wine."
Yelper Jihea S. noted, "So impressed with the quality of the food! The scallops in the pesto were melt-in-your-mouth perfection and the sauce was fresh and bright -- a great summer dish to try."
L'anima is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 5-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Revel Ride
1632 South St.
Photo: Revel Ride/Yelp
Then there's Revel Ride, a new cycling studio that recently debuted in the neighborhood.
It offers three types of classes: "Revel in the Rhythm," which encourages a group dynamic through choreography and music; "Revel in the Fight," a more individualistic class that centers on each rider's own effort and statistics; and "Revel in the Ride," designed for the general-interest cycler.
Cycling shoes are provided at no additional charge, as are lockers and showers.
You can become a member with access to a certain number of rides per month, or buy packages of one, five or 10 rides. (Find the first-time rider special here.)
Revel Ride has been going strong with 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Abby B., who reviewed the cycling studio on July 7, wrote, "Be prepared to sweat. They provide Pearl Izumi clip-in shoes so you can ride in comfort. The bikes are efficient and comfortable, and the instructors are top-notch."
Melissa P. noted, "The Revel Ride instructors are friendly, energetic, make great playlists and remember your name after a few classes. "
Revel Ride is open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.