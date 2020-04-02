Formalwear stores hit hard during coronavirus pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6066085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The coronavirus is spreading, what does Covid-19 do to your body?

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's a heart-wrenching wedding and prom season that will forever be remembered in history.Shops like Sew Pretty in Haddonfield are now stocked with dresses that should be going to happy brides and excited seniors."My prom dress clients are more disappointed than the brides because they're thinking this is their senior year for most of them," Owner Michelle Nnolum said.The owner said the spring season is how she survives."It hurts, everything halted this is prime wedding season, this is the time this is where businesses like myself, this is where we make the bulk of our money," Nnolum said.And it's looking pretty dark for many companies.David's Bridal, our country's largest wedding gown retailer which recently emerged from bankruptcy, has furloughed the majority of their store associates, including 50 percent of their corporate workers.On the flip side, companies like Men's Warehouse are offering a full refund for events that have been cancelled or a 20 percent discount towards a future purchase. The company has also had to furlough a significant amount of its workers.