Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to resign from Uber board

SAN FRANCISCO -- Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has resigned from the company's board.

That means Kalanick has effectively severed all ties from the company he founded.

In a statement, Uber said Kalanick is leaving to focus on new business and philanthropic endeavors.

Kalnaick was ousted from Uber in 2017 over concerns he fostered an unhealthy workplace environment, but he remained on the board.

Kalanick said in a statement he is proud of all that Uber has achieved.

