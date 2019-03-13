Former Visitor's Center in Love Park to become restaurant

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Love it or hate it, the UFO-shaped former Visitor's Center in Love Park is a Philadelphia icon.
Now it will get new life as a restaurant.
City officials unveiled the newly designed building Wednesday morning.
It will be called Loveluck and is being run by Safran Turney Hospitality, the team behind some of Center City's best-known restaurants.
It's a key feature of the ongoing redesign of Love Park.
The restaurant is set to open later this year.
