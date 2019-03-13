Business

Former Visitor's Center in Love Park to become restaurant

EMBED <>More Videos

Former Visitor's Center in Love Park to become restaurant: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at Noon, March 13, 2019

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Love it or hate it, the UFO-shaped former Visitor's Center in Love Park is a Philadelphia icon.

Now it will get new life as a restaurant.

City officials unveiled the newly designed building Wednesday morning.

It will be called Loveluck and is being run by Safran Turney Hospitality, the team behind some of Center City's best-known restaurants.

It's a key feature of the ongoing redesign of Love Park.

The restaurant is set to open later this year.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphia newsphilly newsrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nick Foles writes thank you note to Philly, Eagles fans
2 shot to death in Newport, Del. apartment building
Crash involving tanker truck, 2 SUVs on I-95 in Chester
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Manafort given more than 3.5 years of extra prison time
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain Friday
Man dies in triple shooting outside of North Philly sports bar
Show More
March Madness: Will the Temple Owls go dancing?
Hawaii flight prices fall as Southwest enters the market
Eagles, Malik Jackson agree to 3-year contract
2 rescued after car crashes off Kelly Drive
Man saves dog from burning house
More TOP STORIES News