Former Visitor's Center in Love Park to become restaurant

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Love it or hate it, the UFO-shaped former Visitor's Center in Love Park is a Philadelphia icon.Now it will get new life as a restaurant.City officials unveiled the newly designed building Wednesday morning.It will be called Loveluck and is being run by Safran Turney Hospitality, the team behind some of Center City's best-known restaurants.It's a key feature of the ongoing redesign of Love Park.The restaurant is set to open later this year.