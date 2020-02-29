Business

Freebie Friday: Free Egg McMuffin, free doughnuts and more!

By
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE EGG MCMUFFIN

Monday, March 2nd is National Egg McMuffin Day! Celebrate with a free Egg McMuffin when you use the McDonald's App. The freebie is good from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

FREE GIVEAWAYS

Tomorrow (2/29), Target stores are celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday!
Visit your local store tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for giveaways, activities and a read-along every 30 minutes.

Also tomorrow, it's Discovery Day at the Discovery Center in Fairmount Park.

Along with other activities, you can also make and take your own bird feeder.

FREE VET EXAM

Also tomorrow, Heart + Paw is celebrating its grand opening in Center City.

They offer grooming, day care and veterinary services all under one roof.
The first vet exam is free.

FREE DOUGHNUTS

Finally, it's a leap year and tomorrow is February 29th.

To mark the launch of its new delivery program, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to new parents and hospital staff when a leap baby is delivered tomorrow.

The hospital must be within 10 miles of Krispy Kreme shops. Click here for details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspennsylvanianew jerseydelawarephiladelphiawhat's the dealfoodfreebie fridayfree food
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men gunned down in Kensington
Man comes face-to-face with machete attacker in his car
Philly police hires its 1st transgender recruit
Teen visits 71 police departments to raise autism awareness
WVU student from Camden County shot and killed: Police
Nora the Piano Cat still on key after 13 years of internet fame
Another slump delivers worst week for Wall Street since 2008
Show More
Retired NJ police officer released from hospital after accident
12-year-old steals delivery driver's car, runs from officers: Police
Philadelphia is preparing for coronavirus
Plans for injection site halted in South Philly
Homeless man arrested in N.J. home invasion, burglaries
More TOP STORIES News