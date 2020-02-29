Freebie Friday: Free Egg McMuffin, free doughnuts and more!

Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
FREE EGG MCMUFFIN
Monday, March 2nd is National Egg McMuffin Day! Celebrate with a free Egg McMuffin when you use the McDonald's App. The freebie is good from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
FREE GIVEAWAYS
Tomorrow (2/29), Target stores are celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday!
Visit your local store tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for giveaways, activities and a read-along every 30 minutes.
Also tomorrow, it's Discovery Day at the Discovery Center in Fairmount Park.
Along with other activities, you can also make and take your own bird feeder.
FREE VET EXAM
Also tomorrow, Heart + Paw is celebrating its grand opening in Center City.
They offer grooming, day care and veterinary services all under one roof.
The first vet exam is free.
FREE DOUGHNUTS
Finally, it's a leap year and tomorrow is February 29th.
To mark the launch of its new delivery program, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to new parents and hospital staff when a leap baby is delivered tomorrow.
The hospital must be within 10 miles of Krispy Kreme shops. Click here for details.
