BUSINESS

From babka to sushi, Bustleton's new House of Kosher has it all

Photo: Asher S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new kosher grocery store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called House of Kosher, the new arrival is located at 9806 Bustleton Ave.

House of Kosher is an offshoot of KFM, a wholesale kosher food distributor with a history stretching back to 1954. Everything on the shelves and in the cases is kosher, from meat and fish to prepared foods and ice cream. There are also kosher sushi and pizza counters for shoppers seeking lunch or a snack, and fresh bakery items like babka and rugelach.

With four stars out of three reviews on Yelp, House of Kosher is getting a good response from the neighborhood.

Asher S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 13, said, "I'm impressed. It's like Monsey came to Philly. House of Kosher has a really great selection of kosher products. They have lots of items you don't normally see outside of NY/NJ. They have a dedicated sushi bar and what looks like a pizza oven."

"Very Impressed," wrote Denise A. of her visit. "Great selection of fresh and prepared foods, really fresh meat, outstanding sushi, friendly and courteous staff, all at a good value. I even enjoyed the atmosphere. The most pleasant shopping experience I've had in a very long time."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: House of Kosher is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.-midnight on Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Computer software, health care industries topped Philly job openings last month
PepsiCo buys SodaStream for $3.2 billion
Tiffany's flagship store to undergo renovations
Take a peek at these 4 new businesses in Fishtown
More Business
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News