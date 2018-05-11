From cider to cuts: Get to know these 4 new Bella Vista businesses

Hale & True
613 S. Seventh St.
Photo: Cat H./Yelp
Hale & True is a new establishment that offers cider, beer, wine, spirits and more. For cider, look for offerings that include The Standard, Hail to the Hop (cider dry-hopped with citra hops), Lil' Sunshine (cider with orange peel and local honey) and Sail Away (cider with mango).
Feeling hungry? Hale & True also offers mixed nuts, pickled vegetables, lentil salad and ham on baguette.
Hale & True's current Yelp rating of five stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Magnolia M. wrote, "Great cider company! Brand new, open space with tables and bar stool seating. ... The pickled vegetables were bold, pairing well with the array of cider. Service was pleasant and attentive. Great experience!"
Yelper Cat H. wrote, "Great place to grab a refreshing cider! The vibe is great, everyone is friendly, and most importantly, the cider is delicious."
Hale & True is open from 4 -10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday, noon-midnight on Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Acadia
824 S. Eighth St.
Photo: Acadia/Yelp
New Orleans-themed eatery Acadia also recently debuted in the neighborhood, offering a taste of the Big Easy. On the menu, look for classics like creole jambalaya, shrimp in cream sauce, blackened catfish and more.
The dessert menu also includes offerings like Louisiana bread pudding, powdered sugar beignets and lavender sorbet.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp, Acadia has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Megan R. wrote, "This is one of my new favorite spots in Philly to eat and drink! The red beans and rice were just as good as the ones in New Orleans! I also loved the way they make their hurricanes and they have a lot of great beers. Check it out!"
Mary B. noted, "This is a new neighborhood gem. Reasonably priced food and drinks. Authentic flavor. A place you would find in New Orleans for sure. The staff is dynamic and the food has a kick, but is delicious. "
Acadia is open from 4-11 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-11 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Blade & Badger
806 E. Passyunk Ave.
Photo: Cheryl K./Yelp
Blade & Badger is a new men's hair salon, offering services like haircuts, beard trims and razor shaves. (Take a look at its full list of services here.)
According to its website, the barbers at the new shop have "20 years of experience serving clients in and around Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware."
Yelp users are excited about Blade & Badger, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Brian O. wrote, "At Blade and Badger, the owners Anthony and Dana are warm, welcoming people who pay close attention to detail. Most noticeable is the personal connection they develop with their customers."
And Robb B. wrote, "Two haircuts with Dana. Both just like I asked with some much appreciated recommendations. They are always at the ready with a neat scotch or a can of Tecate. Prices are right ($20 for a buzz cut is tough to beat this side of Washington Ave). Thanks, you guys, keep up the strong work."
Blade & Badger is open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. from Wednesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Avenue Cup Cafe
932 E. Passyunk Ave
Photo: karen l./Yelp
Avenue Cup Cafe is a vegetarian and vegan cafe that specializes in classic American eats with a plant-based twist. On the menu, look for the vegan scramble (filled with seitan or tofu, toppings and fried potatoes), breakfast tacos, crepes, home fries and more.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Avenue Cup Cafe has been getting positive attention.
Yelper D M. wrote, "This is an awesome new local coffee shop with a great food selection. Perfect for business meetings in the area and a quick bite to eat. The owners and staff are super welcoming and local to the area. I highly suggest giving it a shot!"
And Piers M. wrote, "Good coffee, engaging service, very mellow and laid-back vibe. If you are of the vegetarian or vegan diet, you should definitely come out and show your economic support. Carnivores, there is still plenty of cheese, eggs, seitan and other proteins you could certainly enjoy."
Avenue Cup Cafe is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)