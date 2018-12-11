Get to know the newest businesses to debut in Philadelphia

---
Kingston 11
Photo: sarita m/Yelp
Head over to 6405 Woodland Ave. in Paschall and you'll find Kingston 11, a new Caribbean spot.
It serves familiar authentic Jamaican fare such as chicken, shrimp, fish, lamb and meat in jerk sauce, oxtail, curry goat and chicken, beef, vegetable and chicken patties and unique soups like goat head and chicken foot.
With 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp. Kingston 11 is off to a promising start.
Nail Art Bar
Photo: tiffany f./Yelp
Nail Art Bar is a nail salon, that recently opened at 6121 Ridge Ave. in Roxborough.
It has received a five-star Yelp rating out of three reviews, indicating it has had early success.
The Nail Art Bar, which has what Yelper Jelyn F described as a "funky fresh and pristine," facility, offers manicures and pedicures, waxing, semi permanent makeup, touch-up services and more.
Aunties Biscuits
Photo: beloved h./Yelp
Now open at 2126 E. Chelten Ave. in Ogontz is Aunties Biscuits, a breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot.
Yelpers have given it a 4.5 rating out of six reviews, indicating it has made a positive connection with customers.
Aunties Biscuits is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Stop by in the morning for an egg sandwiches served on a homemade buttermilk biscuit or chicken waffles. For lunch, the menu shifts to hot and cold sandwiches and burgers all served on biscuits. Each dinner platter also comes with a biscuit.
Sprouts Farmers Market
Photo: sprouts farmers market/Yelp
Sprouts Farmers Market is a grocery store, farmers market and health market, that recently opened its doors at 1000 S. Broad St. in Graduate Hospital.
Stop in for everything from deli meats and cheeses, sandwiches, salads, sushi and juice at this chain, which has stores in 19 states.
With four stars on Yelp out of 35 reviews, customers have indicated they are happy with the establishment so far.