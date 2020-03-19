Giant, Acme hiring more workers during COVID-19 emergency

The Giant Company and Acme Markets have both announced they will be looking to add more employees.
The Giant Company is hiring temporary and part-time team members across its family of brands which includes Giant, Martin's, Giant Direct, and Giant Heirloom Market.
Immediate positions as service associates, cashiers, general stock clerks, drivers and fulfillment center selectors are available.
The company says those interested, including anyone whose employment may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, can apply online at the Giant website or speak with any store manager.
Acme Markets says they are hiring in all their stores with immediate openings available. Those interested should apply online or check with a store director at your local store.
We are hiring in all stores with immediate openings available today. Apply now online or check with the store director at your local store. https://t.co/g9uzAeKO7j pic.twitter.com/CcSQztTYYe— Acme Markets (@acmemarkets) March 16, 2020
Both grocery companies have also dedicated hours to senior citizens and those considered most vulnerable to the coronavirus.