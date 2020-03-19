Business

Giant, Acme hiring more workers during COVID-19 emergency

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As communities look to their grocery store for food and supplies during the coronavirus emergency, two supermarket chains are reacting by hiring more workers.

The Giant Company and Acme Markets have both announced they will be looking to add more employees.

The Giant Company is hiring temporary and part-time team members across its family of brands which includes Giant, Martin's, Giant Direct, and Giant Heirloom Market.

Immediate positions as service associates, cashiers, general stock clerks, drivers and fulfillment center selectors are available.

The company says those interested, including anyone whose employment may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, can apply online at the Giant website or speak with any store manager.

Acme Markets says they are hiring in all their stores with immediate openings available. Those interested should apply online or check with a store director at your local store.



Both grocery companies have also dedicated hours to senior citizens and those considered most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
