Giant bringing underground taproom to Northern Liberties

Giant food stores announced it will soon open its third Heirloom Market in Philadelphia.The new two-level 13,000 square-foot store will be located in the Northern Liberties section of the city on N. 2nd Street.The market will also allow shoppers to do more than grocery shop. It will include a gaming area and an underground taproom."Northern Liberties is always buzzing with activity and that's especially true at the corner of North Second and Wildey Streets as we get ready to open the doors to our newest GIANT Heirloom Market next month, just in time for the holiday season," saidTommy McClain, who will manage the location.The taproom will offer more than 40 craft beers, wines, hard seltzers and hard kombucha on tap, plus a gaming area with classic arcade games, shuffleboard and a Scrabble Wall.Upstairs, the grocery store will focus on fresh and local foods, seasonal foods, convenient grab-and-go meals, and a large gluten-free sectionThe store will operate 7 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week. The store is set to open on November 15.