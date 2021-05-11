supermarket

Giant opening 4 new stores in Philadelphia by 2023

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Giant opening 4 new stores in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Giant is planning to open four new grocery stores in Philadelphia and 700 jobs will come with them.

A 32,000 square foot Heirloom Market is set to open in the Fashion District on Market Street.

A 46,000 square foot Giant will open on Columbus Boulevard at Reed Street.

North Broad at Spring Garden Street will be the home to a 50,000 square foot giant.

And a third Giant store, 40,000 square foot, is planned for South Broad Street at the corner of Washington Avenue.

RELATED: Giant building new supermarket on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philly
EMBED More News Videos

Giant plans to open a store at Cottman and Bustleton avenues.



"The GIANT Company is committed to Philadelphia and this expansion across our family of brands exemplifies our strategy in action," said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company, in a statement.

The exact opening dates for the stores are still being finalized; but Giant plans for all four locations to be opened by 2023.

In March, Giant opened its two-level flagship Riverwalk store in Center City.

RELATED: 2-level Giant urban flagship store opens today in Center City
EMBED More News Videos

The Riverwalk Giant will also have a beer garden, an outdoor terrace and a self-serve tap wall.



It is also planning to open a 67,000 square foot store on Cottman Avenue, as well as a Giant Direct e-commerce fulfillment center in November.

RELATED : Giant's $114M Pennsylvania expansion: Philadelphia fulfillment center, new stores
EMBED More News Videos

Giant's $114M Pa. expansion: Philly fulfillment center, new stores | January 9, 2020

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiasupermarketgrocery store
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPERMARKET
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
Lidl raising starting salary to $15/hr for Philly area workers
New Giant supermarket coming to Northeast Philly
Kroger to pay $100 to workers who get COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia to announce COVID reopening plan today
Philadelphia shootings leave 3 dead, 6 injured
Tiger roaming Houston neighborhood owned by man on bond for murder
Local barber helping homeless population across country
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
Firefly releases 2021 festival lineup: Billie Eilish, Lizzo
Martin Luther King Drive reopening to cars this summer
Show More
Police release images of teen accused of sexually assaulting woman
Deadline today to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
AccuWeather: 60s today, windy afternoon with spotty shower
Flyers fans gets vaccinated before season finale
Delco prepares to vaccinate children as young as 12
More TOP STORIES News