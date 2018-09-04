Gloucester Premium Outlets gets a new store: Calendar Games and Toys

A new toy store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 100 Premium Outlets Drive in Gloucester Premium Outlets, the fresh arrival is called Calendar Games and Toys.
As the name suggests, the store started off selling calendars, but has since expanded to hold games, toys, puzzles and more. Action figures, arts and crafts, blocks and building sets, books and magazines, cards and stationery, collectibles, decor, desk pads and blotters, dolls, novelty items and more are all available.
It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Cindy M., who reviewed the store on Aug. 27, wrote, "Tons of games and items to choose from at reasonable prices. The staff was friendly and very enthusiastic which made the experience fun. The back had a clearance section which had a bunch of cool stuff."
Calendar Games and Toys is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
