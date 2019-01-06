U.S. & WORLD

GM teaming up with Doordash for food delivery services

EMBED </>More Videos

GM teaming up with Doordash for food delivery services. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 6, 2019.

The delivery company Doordash is teaming up with General Motors.

It says it will begin testing self-driving cars for food delivery services.

GM subsidiary "cruise automation", which makes technology for self-driving cars, will automate Chevy Bolt vehicles for the tests.

The tests will take place in San Francisco.

Selected Doordash customers will be able to order groceries or meals from restaurants using the service.

There will be a so-called "safety driver" onboard during the tests to take over in case of an emergency.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldgeneral motorsmeal delivery
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
Chargers' Melvin Gordon has fun with Uber driver after landing in Baltimore
Goats enjoy leftover Christmas trees
Earthquake warning app unveiled in California
Hungary: Union calls for strike, protests over labor law
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
Disney and Verizon Reach Distribution Agreement
Penrose Diner no longer open 24 hours a day
Lampert's hedge fund says bid submitted to save Sears
More Business
Top Stories
Man dies after being punched in South Philadelphia park
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
Grandmother, 2 grandchildren killed in Hunting Park fire
Suspect sought for multiple assaults in South Philadelphia
Man dies attempting to rescue wife from house fire in Upper Darby
Mummers pay tribute to members who died in crash
Police: Philly man arrested for deadly shooting in Atlantic City
Police: Man possibly beaten to death in South Philadelphia
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles land in Chicago to take on the Bears
Police: Man arrested after bringing gun and drugs into Darby school
Man struck by train in Center City
Philadelphia landmarks aglow in Eagles green
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
More News