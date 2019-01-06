GM teaming up with Doordash for food delivery services

The delivery company Doordash is teaming up with General Motors.It says it will begin testing self-driving cars for food delivery services.GM subsidiary "cruise automation", which makes technology for self-driving cars, will automate Chevy Bolt vehicles for the tests.The tests will take place in San Francisco.Selected Doordash customers will be able to order groceries or meals from restaurants using the service.There will be a so-called "safety driver" onboard during the tests to take over in case of an emergency.------