GM to begin laying off workers this week

About 4,000 General Motors workers are about to lose their jobs.
The layoffs being Monday.
They're part of a 15-percent cutback in white collar jobs in North America.
The car company announced the reduction in November, along with plans to close four US plants and on in Canada.
It's part of an effort to free up $6 billion a year to invest in new car technology.
businessu.s. & worldgeneral motorslayoff
