business

Google buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fitbit is being acquired by Google's parent company for about $2.1 billion.

With the deal announced Friday, Alphabet wades into a very crowded field. Fitbit is a pioneer in wearable fitness technology, but it's been under pressure from other device makers.

Speculation swirled at the beginning of the week that a deal might be imminent. Premarket trading of shares of San Francisco-based Fitbit Inc. were briefly halted before the acquisition was announced.

Alphabet said it will pay $7.35 per share for the company.

The deal is expected to close next year if approved by regulators and Fitbit shareholders.

Shares of Fitbit and Alphabet both rose slightly before the opening bell.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswearable techbusinessgoogletechnologyu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Who is Jenny B and why does she think you're pregnant?
Feminine products maker to designing more inclusive packaging
Congress grills Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over digital currency, political ads
What's The Deal: Cheap buys with costly consequences
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rescues made across area after storm, tornado warnings; SEPTA alerts
Officials: Possible tornado damages homes in Delco
School closings in Delaware Valley due to power outages
AccuWeather: Strong winds, sunny and cooler today
Mother, child, 3, struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in NJ
Armed carjacker crashes, flees scene in Delaware
Show More
Moving Misery: Couple says belongings held hostage for months
Police: Man, 88, kills girlfriend in fight over his guns
4 dead in Halloween party shooting in Northern California
Man confesses to killing 4 family members in West Philly: Police
KOP Mall allowing shoppers to reserve parking spots using app
More TOP STORIES News