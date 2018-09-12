Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet

Waiting to learn prices for the new iPhones? Check the photo here. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/qWjLu9vO1N — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Apple introducing one more iPhone, the iPhone Xr. New finishes, even coral and yellow. LCD display edge-to-edge. More advanced LCD ever in a smartphone. Liquid Retina display. 6.1” diagonal, 1.4 mil pixels. Bigger display than the iPhone 8 Plus but smaller size. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/txdfSl6WaH — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Apple has received approval by FDA for its heart rhythm monitoring for Apple Watch Series 4. Apple says data collected is private and encrypted in the cloud. 18-hour all day battery life. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/j2n1zZFBzE — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Apple hasn’t forgotten about photography in iPhone Xs. Phil Shiller discussing how image signal processor and neural engine produces better photos. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/zeATKR4ZDL — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Series 4 Apple Watch will capture heart readings in real time for sharing with cardiologists and other medical professionals. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/mkzMYuWRKp — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Series 4 Watch newly able to detect low heart rate, irregular heart rhythm suggestive of atrial fibrillation. Can also perform an electrocardiogram (ECG) - a first direct to consumers. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/NQ9ldovnSg — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Apple Watch is first up at #AppleEvent. #1 watch in the world, Cook says. Redefined what a watch can do. Intro’ing Series 4 Watch. New larger display (30% larger), thinner case. Customizable face to feature health or travel or sports motifs. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/oBwRlXShQ4 — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Apple Stores attracting 5 million visitors a year. Tim Cook starting out saying it’s about to ship its 2 billionth iOS device. iPhones have changed how we communicate, keep in touch & capture events in our lives. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/dNiEMQHLHy — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Apple unveiled three new iPhones on Wednesday, including its biggest and most expensive model yet, as the company seeks to widen the product's appeal amid slowing sales.CEO Tim Cook showed off the iPhone XS Max, which has a bigger screen than the one on last year's dramatically designed model , the iPhone X. It'll cost about $1,100, topping the iPhone X, which at $1,000 seemed jaw-dropping at the time. An updated iPhone X, now called the XS, stays at $1,000.As with the iPhone X, both new phones have screens that run from edge to edge, an effort to maximize the display without making the phone too awkward to hold. The screen needs no backlight, so black would appear as truly black rather than simply dark. The Max model looks to be about the size of the iPhone 8 Plus, though the screen size is much larger.The iPhone XS Max, which will be available on Sept. 21 - with orders open the week before - represents Apple's attempt to feed consumers' appetite for increasingly larger screens as they rely on smartphones to watch and record video, as well as take photos wherever they are.By making more expensive iPhones, Apple has been able to boost its profits despite waning demand as people upgrade phones less frequently. IPhones fetched an average price of $724 during the April-June period, a nearly 20 percent increase from a year earlier.Apple also showed off a cheaper iPhone, called the iPhone XR. It has a traditional, lower-quality screen and an aluminum body; it's physically smaller than the iPhone 8 Plus but has a bigger screen. It'll cost roughly $750 and come out on Oct. 26.All three new models join the iPhone X in getting rid of the home button to make room for more screen. They will have facial-recognition technology to unlock the device.Apple also said that its next major update to its iOS operating system will come next Tuesday, followed a week later by a Mac software update.Apple also announced updates that push its Apple Watch further into medical device territory. It has a larger screen and a built-in heart sensor that the company said can detect irregular heart rates and perform an electrocardiogram. The latter feature has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company said.Ben Wood of CCS Insight said getting U.S. regulatory clearance for that is a milestone that underscores the company's leadership in health and fitness. Typically, smartwatches are marketed as consumer devices, not medical ones needing clearance.These features will be available to U.S. customers later this year, but Apple did not say when it would make it to the rest of the world.In addition, Apple said the Series 4 Apple Watch will also be able to detect when someone falls - and can tell the difference between a trip and a fall. If it detects a fall and the user doesn't respond in a minute, it'll automatically call for help. This feature may be especially attractive to older people or those with elderly parents worried about falling when no one is around to help.