Gov. Murphy announces $112M in COVID assistance funding for NJ small businesses, families

NEW JERSEY -- Governor Phil Murphy and Senator Bob Menendez announced $112 million that will be given out to small businesses and families in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

$35 million will go to help the food service industry.

$15 million will help micro-businesses that employ no more than five employees.

$20 million is an extension of the Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program.

$10 million will fund the EDA PPE access program so that businesses can supply masks, gloves, and gowns to their employees.

$15 million will fund rental assistance programs.

$5 million is going into programs to help families facing economic hardship and food insecurity.

In addition to the above $100 million, the Department of Human Services just unveiled a $12 million program of rental and mortgage assistance to households that have experienced hardship due to the pandemic.

"No one should fear losing the roof over their head due to no fault of their home and especially during this pandemic," Governor Murphy said.



The $112 million announced Tuesday will supplement the $115 million in CARES Act funds already allocated for economic development and re-employment programs and the $100 million allocated for housing assistance programs.
