Hard Rock granted casino license in Atlantic City

Hard Rock granted casino license in Atlantic City. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
New Jersey gambling regulators have granted a casino license to the new Hard Rock property.

The Casino Control Commission ruled Wednesday on Hard Rock's application for a casino license for the former Trump Taj Mahal, which the company is rebranding into a music-themed resort.

Hard Rock is one of two shuttered casinos reopening on the same day this summer. The former Revel casino also plans to reopen on June 28, as the Ocean Resort Casino.

No hearing has yet been set for Ocean Resort's license bid.

Together, the resorts plan to restore as many as 6,500 of the 11,000 jobs that were lost when five of Atlantic City's 12 casinos shut down since 2014.

