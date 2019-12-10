Taddeo's Greenhouses has made Christmas wreaths for more than 6 decades

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you are still looking to deck the halls for the holidays, you might want to take a trip to Delaware County to visit a truly special business.
Taddeo's Greenhouses in Havertown has been making Christmas wreaths in that same location for more than six decades.
Action News Photojournalist, Dan Sheridan, shows us the festive family business.
