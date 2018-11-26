BUSINESS

Here are East Passyunk's 3 newest businesses to open

Photo: Illexotics/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in sampling the freshest new spots in East Passyunk? From exotic reptiles and plants to a no-frills sandwich joint, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to open in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Illexotics


1724 E. Passyunk Ave.
Photo: Illexotics/Yelp

Illexotics is a plant nursery and reptile shop.

If you're in the market for a gecko, chameleon, snake, tortoise or skink, this is your place. It also stocks a selection of exotic and tropical flora, including venus fly traps, air plants, orchids, succulents and cacti. See more of what the shop has to offer here.

Yelp users are excited about Illexotics, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.

Zoe D. noted, "First of all, Chris and Franco are delightful human beings who welcome you into their shop and happily answer all of your plant and animal questions. Their plants are diverse and exotic, definitely not your run-of-the-mill selection. Their animals are healthy and happy, and you can tell from the great care they put into building the perfect habitats."

Yelper Ashley C. wrote, "Excellent customer service, the woman was very knowledgeable and friendly. The store is one big beautiful display of floral arrangements, exotic plants, terrariums and interesting pets."

illexotics is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Yoga Hive


1914 E. Passyunk Ave.
Photo: YOGA HIVE/Yelp

Yoga Hive is a new studio offering Power Vinyasa, Tone & Flow and more group classes ranging from 45 minutes to an hour each. The studio aims to spread awareness of the "powerful benefits associated with regular yoga practice," according to its website.

Giving Yoga Hive five stars, Kaitlin M. noted, "I've taken classes with multiple instructors and each one is welcoming and willing to modify the classes based on the needs/interests of the students in attendance."

Yelper Queen Princess P. wrote, "This place changed my life. It's amazing! The teachers are great, the place is cozy and the owners are amazing!"

Check out the studio's full class schedule here.

Junior's Beef and Pork


1840 E. Passyunk Ave.
Photo: Will L./Yelp

Junior's Beef And Pork is a new spot serving up sandwiches with roast beef, roast pork, sausages, meatballs, chicken and more, as well as salads and fries.

Try the roast beef sandwich with long hot peppers, or a pork sandwich with broccoli rabe. A veggie version is made with eggplant, long hot peppers, broccoli rabe and sharp cheddar. Stop by to eat in or grab take out, or order delivery or catering. (See Junior's full menuhere.)

Junior's Beef And Pork's current rating of four stars out of four reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.

Yelper Toki W., wrote, "Junior's definitely nailed the roast beef sandwich. It's a good size, and they offer seeded or unseeded rolls, which is great because I can't stand seeded rolls!"

Patrick M. noted, "The best roast pork and beef sandwiches in Philly. As a life-long South Philly guy, trust me, you need to try Junior's."

Junior's Beef And Pork is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
