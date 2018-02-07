Here Are Old City's 4 Newest Businesses To Open

Philly Socks
11 North 3rd St.
Photo: Fred B./Yelp
Philly Socks is a spot to score fun and unusual socks for men, women and children.
"We have socks with statements, slogans, teams, players, colleges and animals," writes the business on its website. "We have conversation starting socks for dress, casual lounging and everything in between. We have socks for the entire wedding party. We have your new favorite pair of socks."
And for sports fans, the business has a selection of Eagles socks for the Super Bowl champions.
Philly Socks's current Yelp rating of five stars out of one reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Fred B., who reviewed Philly Socks on December 11th, wrote: "The socks are quality made and make great gifts or additions to your wardrobe. The staff is friendly and helpful. We grabbed socks with my favorite sports team featured on them and a few pairs for gifts."
Philly Socks is open weekdays from 10am-6pm, Saturday from 11am-6pm, and Sunday from 11am-4pm.
Royal Boucherie
52 S. 2nd St.
Photo: Royal Boucherie/Yelp
Royal Boucherie is a new brasseries courtesy of Top Chef alumnus Nick Elmi. The restaurant offers French-American fare, including small plates, as well as a raw bar and charcuterie.
Look for entrees like the Pennsylvania duck breast with fermented pears and Swiss chard, sea bream with kuri squash, trumpet mushrooms and pumpkin seed granola.
There is also an extensive list of libations, including beer, wines and signature cocktails. (You can see the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp, Royal Boucherie has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Alissa C., who reviewed Royal Boucherie on December 8th, wrote: "My boyfriend surprised me for by birthday and took me here. It was the most romantic dinner we've had in the city, I would argue. We loved it. Warm ambience. Carefully crafted food. Elegant menu. Just lovely."
And Herbie H. said, "The interior is dark, sexy, and secluded. You enter through a heavy curtain, very reminiscent of the curtain at Double Knot. We grabbed a seat at the (sprawling) bar. The bartender immediately greeted us--he was warm, friendly, and professional."
Royal Boucherie is open daily from 5pm-2am.
Old Thyme Cafe
229 Market St.
Photo: Old thyme cafe/Yelp
Old Thyme Cafe is a Mediterranean spot that features something for everyone. Offerings include crepes, waffles, wraps, sandwiches, soups and salads.
There are also coffee drinks, teas, fresh juices and smoothies available.
Yelp users are excited about Old Thyme Cafe, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on the site.
Yelper Dahlia E., who reviewed Old Thyme Cafe on November 11th, wrote: "Food is delicious, staff is really attentive, friendly and kind--overall a lovely place! The owner is so sweet and committed to high quality ingredients. Highly recommend."
And Pax M. wrote: "This place is great. Everything I hope for in a quick lunch spot: lots of fresh fruit, juices, wraps, smoothies and so many vegetarian options...I was surprised a small place had so much!"
Old Thyme Cafe is open Monday-Thursday from 7:30am-7:30pm, Friday and Saturday from 7:30am-8:30pm, and Sunday from 7:30am-6:30pm.
3rd Street Hardware
153 N 3rd St.
Photo: Jennifer M./Yelp
3rd Street Hardware is the newest location from the folks behind 10th Street Hardware in Washington Square.
The store carries a wide range of goods for everyday and home improvement needs, including paint and painting supplies, hand and power tools, electrical equipment and small lumber. (You can check out everything that's on offer here.)
Yelp users are excited about 3rd Street Hardware, which currently holds five stars out of two reviews on the site.
Yelper Ashley T., who reviewed 3rd Street Hardware on January 31st, wrote: "I'm so happy 3rd Street Hardware opened up near me! The staff is welcoming and they are willing to answer all your questions. The store itself is bigger than you think."
Jennifer M. noted: "I'm something of an expert on hardware stores, and for a downtown hardware store, and this place is great. This is not surprising since the guys behind 10th Street Hardware opened this branch. With extra square feet, they've packed this place with basic home goods, electrical, plumbing, gardening and even lumber (yes, 2"x dimensional) and glass-cutting services."
3rd Street Hardware is open weekdays from 8am-7pm, Saturday from 9am-6pm, and Sunday from 10am-5pm.