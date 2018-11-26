Here are Philadelphia's top 6 spots to get your ink on

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to get a tattoo around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture the next time you're looking to get inked.
1. No Ka Oi Tiki Tattoo
Photo: Amy M./Yelp
Topping the list is No Ka Oi Tiki Tattoo. Located at 610 S. Fourth St. in Queen Village, the tattoo and piercing spot is the highest rated tattoo spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 200 reviews on Yelp.
According to the shop's website, "no ka oi" is Hawaiian for "the very best." The shop offers specialty tattoos and piercings -- including electric tattooing and piercing -- in "an island oasis."
2. Frequency Tattoo Co
Photo: John h./Yelp
Next up is Allegheny West's Frequency Tattoo Co, situated at 4038 Ridge Ave. With five stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, the tattoo spot has proven to be a local favorite. Since 2014, Frequency Tattoo Co. has been home to four local artists -- including owner John Howie, one of Form.Ink's favorite tattoo artists in the city -- offering all-custom tattoos.
Giving the shop five stars, Yelper Jacky S. wrote, "Just finished my first tattoo with Anna yesterday and can't say enough good things! She is an amazing artist, a total pro and was very patient with my noobish questions."
3. Art Machine Productions
Photo: Fan W./Yelp
Fishtown's Art Machine Productions, located at 1345 Frankford Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tattoo spot 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews.
Artists here include Nick "the Tailor," who Form.Ink has also named one of the city's best tattoo artists. Read more about him and the other artists here.
4. Body Graphics Inc Portside Parlor
Photo: John W./Yelp
Body Graphics Inc Portside Parlor, an art gallery and tattoo spot in Old City, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 49 Yelp reviews. Head over to 30 S. Second St. to see for yourself.
Offering specialty tattoos and piercings, including electric tattooing and body piercing, Body Graphics Inc boasts 20 resident artist and plays host to guests artists from around the world.
Yelper John W. writes, "I have had three tattoos done here and my wife has had the same and the last two were done by Falcon, who is amazing. Both times I gave him an idea I had and he drew original drawings, which are amazing."
5. Northern Liberty Tattoo
Photo: Vic m./Yelp
Over in Northern Liberties, check out Northern Liberty Tattoo, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp. You can find the tattoo spot at 823 N. Second St.
Since 2009, the parlor has been offering all types of custom tattoos -- ranging from portraits to abstract geometric designs -- as well as piercings.
Lydia C. writes, "Excellent shop with excellent artists. Sal talked me through what he wanted to do and was very open to feedback/ideas. His American traditional style is bold and colorful and exactly what I was looking for. Very friendly staff and very clean and professional."
6. Hunter Gatherer Tattoo & Piercing
Photo: Hunter gatherer tattoo & piercing/Yelp
Finally, there's Hunter Gatherer Tattoo & Piercing, a Spruce Hill favorite with 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews. Stop by 4510 Walnut St. to hit up the tattoo and piercing spot.
Hunter Gatherer was founded by Troy Timpel, who also runs the South Philly parlor Philadelphia Eddies and Villain Arts -- which hosts body arts conventions across the country. The shop employs five tattoo artist and two piercers, and also sells clothing and jewelry.