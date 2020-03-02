Business

Here's the top 6 issues consumers complain about the most according to Call For Action

It's National Consumer Protection week, and we're looking at the top 6 consumer complaints, according to our Troubleshooters database maintained by Call for Action.

6. Automobile repair

5. Landlord/tenant issues
4. Telecommunications
3. Health
2. Home Improvement Contractors
1. Retail Purchases: which includes false advertising, failure to deliver, defective merchandise and problems with warranties

Whether it's kitchen cabinets that were never received or a refrigerator that doesn't work, consumers have complaints. So what can you do to try to protect yourself from a retail purchase gone wrong?



First, pay with a credit card that gives you more purchase protection.

Also, never buy on impulse or under high pressure sales tactics.

And finally, always read your sales agreement thoroughly - including the fine print, refund and cancellation policy.

Of course, you should also check the reputation of the retailer before buying the best way to do that is a quick internet search of the company name and the word "complaints".

Here's the full list of top consumer complaints, according to the Office of the Attorney General:

TOP OVERALL COMPLAINTS:
1. Motor Vehicles 7,507
2. Telecommunications & Broadcast 5,933
3. Do Not Call 5,327
4. Home Improvement 5,034
5. Contest, Promotions, Prizes & Scams 1,903
6. Consumer Credit & Money Handling 1,781
7. Real Estate & Residential Construction 1,663
8. Home & Consumer Products 1,546

9. Rental Properties 1,239
10. Debt Collection 1,128
11. Miscellaneous 975
12. Utilities 939
13. Education 907
14. Professional & Specialized Services 739
15. Tickets 647
16. Other/Service Contracts & Warranties 601
17. Insurance 471
18. Food, Drugs & Cosmetics 426
19. Travel & Leisure 410
20. Buyers Clubs, Discount Programs & Services 371

TOP SENIOR COMPLAINTS:
1. Do Not Call 2,958
2. Telecommunications & Broadcast 2,939
3. Home Improvement 1,920
4. Motor Vehicles 1,659
5. Contest, Promotions, Prizes & Scams 1,053
6. Home & Consumer Products 657
7. Real Estate & Residential Construction 597

8. Consumer Credit & Money Handling 591
9. Tickets 454
10. Utilities 450
11. Debt Collection 324
12. Miscellaneous 319
13. Rental Properties 279
14. Professional & Specialized Services 240
15. Other/Service Contracts & Warranties 238
16. Insurance 213
17. Food, Drugs & Cosmetics 163
18. Health-Related Issues 160
19. Buyers Clubs, Discount Programs & Services 134
20. Travel & Leisure 127

ONLINE RESOURCES:

Better Business Bureau
Consumer Federation of America
Consumer Product Safety Commission
Pennsylvania Attorney General
New Jersey Attorney General
Delaware Attorney General

If you have a consumer issue you need help with, let the Action News Troubleshooters know about it.

You can contact us by going to 6abc.com/Troubleshooters or by calling 1-866-WPVI-CFA.
