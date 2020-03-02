Here's the top 6 issues consumers complain about the most according to Call For Action

6. Automobile repair
Whether it's kitchen cabinets that were never received or a refrigerator that doesn't work, consumers have complaints. So what can you do to try to protect yourself from a retail purchase gone wrong?
First, pay with a credit card that gives you more purchase protection.
Also, never buy on impulse or under high pressure sales tactics.
And finally, always read your sales agreement thoroughly - including the fine print, refund and cancellation policy.
Of course, you should also check the reputation of the retailer before buying the best way to do that is a quick internet search of the company name and the word "complaints".
Here's the full list of top consumer complaints, according to the Office of the Attorney General:
TOP OVERALL COMPLAINTS:
1. Motor Vehicles 7,507
2. Telecommunications & Broadcast 5,933
3. Do Not Call 5,327
4. Home Improvement 5,034
5. Contest, Promotions, Prizes & Scams 1,903
6. Consumer Credit & Money Handling 1,781
7. Real Estate & Residential Construction 1,663
8. Home & Consumer Products 1,546
9. Rental Properties 1,239
10. Debt Collection 1,128
11. Miscellaneous 975
12. Utilities 939
13. Education 907
14. Professional & Specialized Services 739
15. Tickets 647
16. Other/Service Contracts & Warranties 601
17. Insurance 471
18. Food, Drugs & Cosmetics 426
19. Travel & Leisure 410
20. Buyers Clubs, Discount Programs & Services 371
TOP SENIOR COMPLAINTS:
1. Do Not Call 2,958
2. Telecommunications & Broadcast 2,939
3. Home Improvement 1,920
4. Motor Vehicles 1,659
5. Contest, Promotions, Prizes & Scams 1,053
6. Home & Consumer Products 657
7. Real Estate & Residential Construction 597
8. Consumer Credit & Money Handling 591
9. Tickets 454
10. Utilities 450
11. Debt Collection 324
12. Miscellaneous 319
13. Rental Properties 279
14. Professional & Specialized Services 240
15. Other/Service Contracts & Warranties 238
16. Insurance 213
17. Food, Drugs & Cosmetics 163
18. Health-Related Issues 160
19. Buyers Clubs, Discount Programs & Services 134
20. Travel & Leisure 127
