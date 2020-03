Here's the top 6 issues consumers complain about the most according to Call For Action

ONLINE RESOURCES:

It's National Consumer Protection week, and we're looking at the top 6 consumer complaints, according to our Troubleshooters database maintained by Call for Action. 6. Automobile repair5. Landlord/tenant issues4. Telecommunications3. Health2. Home Improvement Contractors1. Retail Purchases: which includes false advertising, failure to deliver, defective merchandise and problems with warrantiesWhether it's kitchen cabinets that were never received or a refrigerator that doesn't work, consumers have complaints. So what can you do to try to protect yourself from a retail purchase gone wrong?First, pay with a credit card that gives you more purchase protection.Also, never buy on impulse or under high pressure sales tactics.And finally, always read your sales agreement thoroughly - including the fine print, refund and cancellation policy.Of course, you should also check the reputation of the retailer before buying the best way to do that is a quick internet search of the company name and the word "complaints".Here's the full list of top consumer complaints, according to the Office of the Attorney General:1. Motor Vehicles 7,5072. Telecommunications & Broadcast 5,9333. Do Not Call 5,3274. Home Improvement 5,0345. Contest, Promotions, Prizes & Scams 1,9036. Consumer Credit & Money Handling 1,7817. Real Estate & Residential Construction 1,6638. Home & Consumer Products 1,5469. Rental Properties 1,23910. Debt Collection 1,12811. Miscellaneous 97512. Utilities 93913. Education 90714. Professional & Specialized Services 73915. Tickets 64716. Other/Service Contracts & Warranties 60117. Insurance 47118. Food, Drugs & Cosmetics 42619. Travel & Leisure 41020. Buyers Clubs, Discount Programs & Services 3711. Do Not Call 2,9582. Telecommunications & Broadcast 2,9393. Home Improvement 1,9204. Motor Vehicles 1,6595. Contest, Promotions, Prizes & Scams 1,0536. Home & Consumer Products 6577. Real Estate & Residential Construction 5978. Consumer Credit & Money Handling 5919. Tickets 45410. Utilities 45011. Debt Collection 32412. Miscellaneous 31913. Rental Properties 27914. Professional & Specialized Services 24015. Other/Service Contracts & Warranties 23816. Insurance 21317. Food, Drugs & Cosmetics 16318. Health-Related Issues 16019. Buyers Clubs, Discount Programs & Services 13420. Travel & Leisure 127