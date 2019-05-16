Business

Hershey's redesigns chocolate bar for the first time in history

An American icon in chocolate is making a big change to its candy for the first time in 125 years.

Hershey's is redesigning its flagship chocolate bar to include emoji pictures.

"Our classic Hershey's bars were made to be shared with others," said Kriston Ohm, senior manager, Hershey's brand. "By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new."



The limited edition chocolate bars will have 25 different emojis printed on each square from the smiley face to a fist bump.

Expect the change this summer.

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars come in standard 1.55 oz. bar for $0.99 and 9.45 oz. snack size bag for $4.09.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfoodcandy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News