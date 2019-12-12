Business

Home Depot blames rise in thefts in stores, warehouses to opioid crisis

Home Depot executives are facing backlash for blaming the recent rise in theft at its stores and warehouses to the opioid crisis.

Chief executive officer Craig Menear said in a call with investors yesterday, "This is happening everywhere in retail. We think this ties to the opioid crisis, but we're not positive about that."

He added that thieves recently stole $16.5 million worth of goods from a warehouse shared by multiple retailers. That resulted in a loss of about $1.5 million for Home Depot.


Home Depot said it expects theft, opioid-related or not, to contribute to a smaller profit margin next year.

The company didn't add any proof or studies and almost immediately faced criticism online.

The company said in the investor call that it is initiating several pilot programs to try to safeguard high-priced items and technology that would lower theft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessthefthome depotopioids
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Camden H.S. football player honored for actions during shooting
Man charged with attempted murder of ex outside Philly day care
Police seeking serial burglar in Cheltenham Township
Mount Laurel father sentenced in crash that killed son
Warrant issued for father in fatal shooting of high school football star
Online shopping? Shipping deadlines for USPS, Amazon
Show More
Pastor and cancer survivor saves Northeast hat factory filled with history, art
10 former NFL players accused of health care fraud
Alshon Jeffery out for season with foot injury
AccuWeather: Another Soaking Rain On The Way
Shooting victim runs into popular Mayfair Diner for help
More TOP STORIES News