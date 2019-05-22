Hush Puppies' Power Walkers giving new life to dad sneakers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When it comes to footwear fashions, it seems the men in our lives have always been on trend-- even ahead of it.You've surely seen the dad sneakers of the 90s and their incredible comeback, even on some of fashion's most coveted catwalks.If you're already rocking these and you need a refresh consider this hot new look, the "grandpa" sneaker.You know the ones, rounded, orthopedic-ish with a velcro closure.Hush Puppies is bringing boxy back with its new Power Walkers collection for men and women.They run about $100 and come in snazzy colors.