Iconic Old City business reopens during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- First, it was a building collapse, followed a month later by a raging fire that decimated decades of history down 3rd and Market Streets in Old City.That was in the year 2014, and the businesses were long-standing Shirt and Suit Corner."It seems like this literally just happened a couple weeks ago," said one resident of the area at the time. "The block is cursed right now, but hoping for better times in the future for sure."Fast forward six years and the iconic family-owned store has returned to it's more or less rightful home."Everything is coming back to me, all the features and sights," said third-generation owner Gary Ginsberg.Shirt Corner is now nestled between the space that was dominated by the brand.Between rebuilding, moving, and the pandemic the shop reopening its doors this July."It feels great to be back in business at 3rd and Market," Ginsberg said.But as far things being all better Ginsberg says that's a bit tricky."Well, I feel great that I'm open, but with COVID-19 it's kinda tough."Ginsberg says it's the family rep and brand of fashion-forward clothing that has given him the confidence to reopen amid COVID-19."It's an art, It's like martial arts," said tailor Verrome Seruggs.Ensuring that philosophy is carried out is sartorial sensei Seruggs who's been an employee for the last 29 years."You know my rule if I'm not going to wear it, I'm not going to put it on you," he told a customer.Action News got a sense of why customers like Damon Crutchfield yearned for the day the iconic storefront would welcome shoppers once more."As long as he's happy we're good," said Crutchfield. "I was like I didn't know where they were going to go or what they were going to do and I honestly didn't have another place to go. So, I'm glad."Ginsberg is hopeful, as word spreads of their homecoming.His family will be able to put the last six years on the shelf, and perhaps even add some flair to the year."Come and get dressed up and feel good," he said.Ginsberg says staff is following all COVID-19 guidelines to ensure customers feel safe.Depending on how business does, Ginsberg says the second floor of the store could open up soon.