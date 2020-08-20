Business

Indoor dining set to resume in Philadelphia on Sept. 8, but restrictions remain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Indoor dining in Philadelphia will be allowed to resume with restrictions on Sept. 8, Mayor Kenney announced Thursday.

"We need to follow what we are being asked to do by the health department," Kenney said. "I beg you to follow the rules."

Indoor dining will be capped at 25% capacity, with tables allowing a maximum number of four seats, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.






Farley said all servers must wear face masks and face shields. Bar seating will not be allowed and alcohol must be served with food.

"We are asking restaurant managers to take these restrictions very seriously, and follow them," he said.



Farley said they decided on the date specifically to avoid Labor Day holiday crowds.

As of August 20, the Department of Public Health is allowing these venues to reopen with restrictions:
- Bowling alleys
- Arcades

- Game spaces (ax throwing, mini-golf, pool, ping pong, escape rooms, and other indoor game facilities)

On September 8, additional restrictions will be lifted. In addition to indoor dining, the City will allow:
- Indoor gatherings of up to 25 people
- Movie theaters

Indoor gatherings remain capped at 25 people.
