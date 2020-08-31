Business

Gov. Phil Murphy announces indoor dining can resume in New Jersey on Friday, with restrictions

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday morning that restaurants across the state will be able to open for indoor dining beginning Friday, September 4, with capacity limited to 25% and with social distancing between tables.



Originally it was announced that indoor dining in the Garden State would resume in June, but Murphy then postponed the restart indefinitely because of what he said was a lack of compliance over the use of face masks and social distancing.

Murphy recently said the plan was to allow indoor dining with restrictions before mid-September, if the "data continues to stay as good as it has been."

