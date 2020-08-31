Gov. Phil Murphy announces indoor dining can resume in New Jersey on Friday, with restrictions

NEW: Restaurants statewide will be able to open for indoor dining beginning this FRIDAY at 25% capacity and with social distancing between tables.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 31, 2020
Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/EPdEfi5Dmh
Originally it was announced that indoor dining in the Garden State would resume in June, but Murphy then postponed the restart indefinitely because of what he said was a lack of compliance over the use of face masks and social distancing.
Murphy recently said the plan was to allow indoor dining with restrictions before mid-September, if the "data continues to stay as good as it has been."
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***